Delphy Trading 40.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Delphy has a market cap of $897,084.97 and $73,038.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

