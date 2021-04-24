Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $376.27. 1,301,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

