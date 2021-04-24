DEAPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

