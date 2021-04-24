David C. Baker Sells 2,750 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

BSET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

