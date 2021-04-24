Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.