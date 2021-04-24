Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.23. 59,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,993,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

