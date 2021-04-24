Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. AlphaValue cut shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

