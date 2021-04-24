Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €67.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

EPA BN opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.81. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

