Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €67.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

EPA BN opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.81. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

