Daniel S. Frey Sells 1,485 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. 1,079,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,230. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

