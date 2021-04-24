Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 120.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

