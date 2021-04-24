Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

ETR:DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.89. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

