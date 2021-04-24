DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BMRC stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.