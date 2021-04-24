DA Davidson Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $182.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.23.

JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

