DA Davidson Comments on Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

