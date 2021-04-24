DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

CMA opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.