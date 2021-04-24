D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.