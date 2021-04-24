CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $6,066.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.01018153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,740.01 or 0.99989106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00604024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

