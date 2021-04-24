CVS Health (CVS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

4/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $88.00.

3/23/2021 – CVS Health had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/17/2021 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

CVS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Get CVS Health Co alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 16.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 378,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 58.2% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 251,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.