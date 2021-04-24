CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells $7,963,571.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

