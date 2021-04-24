Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.84

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.84 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 161586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $115,104,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $16,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

