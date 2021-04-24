Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Reduced by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

