Cube Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Cube has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cube Coin Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

