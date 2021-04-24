CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.71.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CSX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

