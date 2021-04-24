CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Down 23.4% This Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $603,089.56 and approximately $4,223.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

