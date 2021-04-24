CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $219.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

