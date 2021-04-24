Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,145 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nokia by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,804,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.20 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

