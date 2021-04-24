Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

