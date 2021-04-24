Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMX. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AMX stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

