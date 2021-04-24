Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) Insider Barrie Whipp Sells 15,009,919 Shares

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) insider Barrie Whipp sold 15,009,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £450,297.57 ($588,316.66).

LON:TIDE opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crimson Tide plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40.

Get Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) alerts:

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.