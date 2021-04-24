Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) Insider Barrie Whipp Sells 15,009,919 Shares

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) (LON:TIDE) insider Barrie Whipp sold 15,009,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £450,297.57 ($588,316.66).

LON:TIDE opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crimson Tide plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40.

Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L) Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

