Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CRCT stock remained flat at $$22.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 233,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,437. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.85.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

