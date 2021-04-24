Crewe Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $249.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $224.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $250.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

