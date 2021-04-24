Crewe Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,626 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

