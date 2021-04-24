Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,188.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,053.40.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

