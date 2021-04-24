Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.19% of State Street worth $55,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $15,963,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 183,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,711. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 138.70%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

