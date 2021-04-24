Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.38 on Friday, reaching $2,395.43. 253,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,513. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,368.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,119.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

