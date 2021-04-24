Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

