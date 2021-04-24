Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $39.44 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

