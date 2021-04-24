Credit Suisse Group Trims Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Target Price to $17.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $407.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.