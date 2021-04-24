Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,124 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.