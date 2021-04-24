Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.63.

NYSE BAP opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

