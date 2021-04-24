Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

