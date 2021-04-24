Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,723 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $46.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49.

