Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $76,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

SIVR stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

