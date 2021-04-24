Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 270.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

