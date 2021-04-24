Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 205 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 269.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

