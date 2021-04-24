Cowen Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Cowen from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.