Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Costamare has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.