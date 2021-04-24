Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

