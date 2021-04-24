Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

CLB stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

