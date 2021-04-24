CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CONX were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,259,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.